Two people were arrested on Sunday after police discovered an illegal gaming facility.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:20 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at 1104 Niles Street and seized three large “fish” gaming tables along with U.S. currency.

Adam Lira, 30, and 20-year-old Sergio Grajeda Berlanga were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of illegal gaming devices, maintaining an illegal gaming facility and conspiracy.