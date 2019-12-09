Two arrested after weapon, drugs found in vehicle following pursuit

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Sunday after leading deputies on a short pursuit that ended in a crash.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:42 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 20th and Center streets. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Terries Salas, failed to stop and led deputies on a short pursuit.

The department said the pursuit ended when Salas lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a fence and stop sign.

Salas as well as a passenger, 27-year-old Bryan Epperson, were detained at the scene immediately following the crash, KCSO said. Salas had minor injuries from the crash and was sent to Kern Medical Center for treatment.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a .22-caliber rifle, about an ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Salas and Epperson were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several offenses, such as being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting a peace officer, participating in a street gang.