Two arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested last week for illegal possession of drugs and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Kern County Probation Department said on Feb. 14, officers conducted a probation search in the 600 block of Belle Avenue. During the search, officers found a stolen firearm, live ammunition and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.

Ronald Mallory and Dorelle Wallace were arrested on suspicion of violating their probation, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and heroin for the purpose of sales.