Two arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during probation search

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested last week for illegal possession of drugs and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Kern County Probation Department said on Feb. 14, officers conducted a probation search in the 600 block of Belle Avenue. During the search, officers found a stolen firearm, live ammunition and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.

Ronald Mallory and Dorelle Wallace were arrested on suspicion of violating their probation, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and heroin for the purpose of sales.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News