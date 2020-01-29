Two arrested after illegal drugs, weapons found during residence search

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested yesterday after illegal drugs and weapons were found during a residence search.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said officers conducted a search in the 1100 block of D Street in Wasco as part of a week-long narcotics investigation. The search led to the seizure of about 65 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 340 grams of marijuana, a loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

The homeowner, 55-year-old Justino Luis Hernandez, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sales, possession of a firearm while selling drugs, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a residence for the purpose of drug sales.

Vivianna Rodríguez, 27, was arrested for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, the department said.