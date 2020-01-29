Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Two arrested after illegal drugs, weapons found during residence search

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested yesterday after illegal drugs and weapons were found during a residence search.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said officers conducted a search in the 1100 block of D Street in Wasco as part of a week-long narcotics investigation. The search led to the seizure of about 65 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 340 grams of marijuana, a loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun, and drug paraphernalia. 

The homeowner, 55-year-old Justino Luis Hernandez, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sales, possession of a firearm while selling drugs, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a residence for the purpose of drug sales.

Vivianna Rodríguez, 27, was arrested for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, the department said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News