Two arrested after Delano deputies find chop shop

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested earlier this week after Delano deputies found a chop shop.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., deputies at the Delano substation saw an SUV with an altered license plate parked in the 11400 block of Garzoli Avenue. The deputies lost sight of the vehicle briefly before finding it partially concealed at an automotive repair business in the area.

The vehicle was confirmed to be reported stolen by the Santa Ana Police Department, KCSO said.

The deputies contacted and detained 27-year-old Jose Lopez and 39-year-old Jessica Zapien inside of the business. Deputies served a search warrant at the business and located a second stolen vehicle in the process of being dismantled.

A shotgun, shotgun ammunition, and narcotics paraphernalia were also located during the search, the department said.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition, possessing narcotics paraphernalia and operating a chop shop.

Zapien was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics paraphernalia and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.