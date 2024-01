BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A northwest Bakersfield house went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters raced to the scene at about 4 p.m., at Penny Marie Avenue. Flames and smoke were seen coming out of the roof of the home.

Firefighters were seen using an aerial ladder to fight the fire.

A firefighter on scene said two individuals were safely evacuated from the burning home.

This is a developing story.