Two-alarm fire breaks out at vacant Lamont restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department reported a two-alarm structure fire this morning in Lamont.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. inside the Casa Lopez restaurant on Panama Road and Stobaugh Street.

The restaurant was already closed down and not in operation before this fire broke out, according to the Kern County Fire Department. No injuries were reported

The fire also caused California Highway Patrol to close the intersection of Panama Road at Main Street.

The fire is still under investigation by KCFD.