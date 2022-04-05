BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at a Downtown Bakersfield hotel Tuesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Just before 2:40 a.m., the BFD was called to the Hart Hotel on 19th street near M Street for a two-alarm structure fire, according to BFD. When fire crews arrived they discovered a room on the second floor fully engulfed in flames.

Flames reached out of the second-story window as firefighters searched the other rooms to make sure everyone was out of the building.

After searching the building, firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, according to BFD. The Kern County Fire Department was on scene assisting.

The extent of the damage was mainly to one room and its contents, the rest of the damage and cause of the fire is still being determined, according to BFD.

The fire department says no one was injured during the incident, but 30 people have been displaced.

The second alarm was called off and the fire was knocked down with reinforced alarm response, according to the department.