Local News

Two accused of stealing pit bull in Wasco robbery

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 08:55 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 08:57 AM PDT

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) -- Two men are wanted in a robbery in which authorities say they got away with a blue nose pit bull puppy.

Jaziel Santos, 30, and Daniel Torres, 34, assaulted a man around 11:30 p.m. April 7 as he walked a friend's pit bull near the intersection of Beckes and Flower streets in Wasco, according to sheriff's officials. They fled with the dog, estimated to be five or six months old. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

On April 9, deputies located Torres at Barker Park in Wasco and arrested him, sheriff's officials said. A search warrant served at his residence turned up gang paraphernalia, a stolen gun, an ounce of heroin and evidence of drug sales. 

Santos and the pit bull have not been found. Santos is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040. 

Women's History

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

