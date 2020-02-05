Twin Oaks woman sentenced in shooting death of woman in 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Twin Oaks woman was sentenced today in the shooting death of a woman in 2017.

Cori Cotton, 35, was sentenced in Kern County Superior Court to a three-year prison term after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for having other charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon dropped.

The court also required Cotton to pay restitution to the victim’s family in an amount to be determined at a later time.

Cotton shot 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry twice in the head during an argument in the Twin Oaks area, according to court documents. She also fired at but missed Goldsberry’s boyfriend.

The boyfriend told investigators he ran into the woods and hid for at least a day before returning to his motorhome and alerting authorities.

Questioned by investigators, Cotton’s boyfriend, Bret Stroud, admitted to helping bury Goldsberry’s body in a shallow grave near a residence in the 19000 block of Back Canyon road.

Cotton was originally arrested in April 2017, but the District Attorney’s office dismissed the charges and requested further investigation. Charges were refiled later in 2017.