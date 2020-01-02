Twin girls in dire need of blood after born at 24 weeks

Two twin girls who were born prematurely are in desperate need of blood, according to Houchin Community Blood Bank.

The organization said on social media that Gloria and Maya were born at 24 weeks. People are encouraged to come donate at either of Houchin’s locations, 11515 Bolthouse Dr. and 5901 Truxtun Ave.

Donors can give blood between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older. For more information, call 661-323-4222 or visit HCBB.com.