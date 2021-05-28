UPDATE: Twin 13-year-old sisters found safe

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.): The twins were found safe, sheriff’s officials said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help finding twin 13-year-old sisters who went missing Thursday and are considered at risk.

Michelle and Tina Castro were last seen around 8 p.m. on Sammons Avenue, south of Highway 58 and east of South Fairfax Road, deputies said.

The girls are described as 4 feet 11 inches, 117 to 127 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, officials said. They are considered at risk because of a mental disability.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.