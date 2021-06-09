‘Twilight at CALM’ gives visitors a chance to beat summer heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum is bringing back “Twilight at CALM” for a chance to take in the sights and sounds at the zoo at more pleasant summer temperatures.

The zoo announced Twilight at CALM is set to take place on Saturdays in July and August during dusk hours. Visitors can walk the zoo, have a picnic and see the animals when they are active at dusk.

Twilight at CALM is scheduled for July 10, 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7, 14 and 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Adults can get in for $8, tickets for children 3 to 12 years old are $4 and CALM members get in for free.

For more information, call 661-872-2256 or visit calmzoo.org