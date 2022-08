BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visitors to the California Living Museum can beat the heat along with the animals on Saturday night.

Twilight at CALM takes place Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and dine with the animals as they enjoy the cool breeze that blows up from the Kern River.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for kids, while CALM members enter for free.

For more information about Twilight at CALM, call 661-872-2256 or visit their website.