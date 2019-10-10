Twenty-five restaurants closed by Public Health for failing to pay fees, operating without valid health permit

A list of the closed establishments on the Public Health website.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health has shut down 25 restaurants since Monday, most of them for failing to pay fees, the others for operating without a valid health permit, according to the department’s website.

A spokesperson for Public Health was not immediately available to explain what fees the establishments failed to pay.

Following is a list of the establishments closed for failing to pay fees:

  • Jalisco Meat Market Mcfarland, 287 Browning Road, McFarland
  • El Sabroso, 128 N. Main St., Buttonwillow
  • Fair-View Market, 600 Ming Ave., Bakersfield
  • Jolly Kone, 1212 Highway 46, Wasco
  • Diaz Natural Products, 908 11th Ave., Delano
  • Wasco Pizza and Diner, 1120 Highway 46, Wasco
  • Guadalajara Meat Market, 741 E St., Wasco
  • Sushilon Sushi Mariscos, 2199 1/2 Edison Highway, Bakersfield
  • Elixir Cafe & Hookah Lounge, 1110 Calloway Drive, Ste. 500, Bakersfield
  • Culichi Sushi and Mariscos, 3017 Wilson Road, Bakersfield
  • Del Taco, 1640 High St., Delano
  • El Puerto Seafood and Mexican Restaurant, 2105 Edison Highway P-9, Bakersfield
  • Rosy’s Place, 624 Garces Highway, Delano
  • Str8 Ball Sports Bar, 509 Ming Ave., Ste. B, Bakersfield
  • Dollar Store More or Less, 252 Central Ave., Shafter
  • A-1 Indian Groceries, 2400 Wible Road 5-6, Bakersfield
  • Los Primos Meat Market, 210 Arvin Ave., Arvin
  • Lusecita’s Delicias, 21124 Highway 46, Lost Hills
  • Oxxo, 170 Main St., Buttonwillow

These are the establishments closed for operating without a valid health permit:

  • Taco El Karni, 2760 S. Union Ave. #B, Bakersfield
  • Red Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 3351 Panama Lane 350, Bakersfield
  • Arco ampm, 6450 White Lane, Bakersfield
  • Deli Delicious, 9801 Hageman Road, Bakersfield
  • Deli Delicious, 620 Woollomes Ave., Ste. 108, Delano
  • Deli Delicious 54, 9000 Ming Ave. O-5, Bakersfield

