Twenty-five restaurants closed by Public Health for failing to pay fees, operating without valid health permit

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health has shut down 25 restaurants since Monday, most of them for failing to pay fees, the others for operating without a valid health permit, according to the department’s website.
A spokesperson for Public Health was not immediately available to explain what fees the establishments failed to pay.
Following is a list of the establishments closed for failing to pay fees:
- Jalisco Meat Market Mcfarland, 287 Browning Road, McFarland
- El Sabroso, 128 N. Main St., Buttonwillow
- Fair-View Market, 600 Ming Ave., Bakersfield
- Jolly Kone, 1212 Highway 46, Wasco
- Diaz Natural Products, 908 11th Ave., Delano
- Wasco Pizza and Diner, 1120 Highway 46, Wasco
- Guadalajara Meat Market, 741 E St., Wasco
- Sushilon Sushi Mariscos, 2199 1/2 Edison Highway, Bakersfield
- Elixir Cafe & Hookah Lounge, 1110 Calloway Drive, Ste. 500, Bakersfield
- Culichi Sushi and Mariscos, 3017 Wilson Road, Bakersfield
- Del Taco, 1640 High St., Delano
- El Puerto Seafood and Mexican Restaurant, 2105 Edison Highway P-9, Bakersfield
- Rosy’s Place, 624 Garces Highway, Delano
- Str8 Ball Sports Bar, 509 Ming Ave., Ste. B, Bakersfield
- Dollar Store More or Less, 252 Central Ave., Shafter
- A-1 Indian Groceries, 2400 Wible Road 5-6, Bakersfield
- Los Primos Meat Market, 210 Arvin Ave., Arvin
- Lusecita’s Delicias, 21124 Highway 46, Lost Hills
- Oxxo, 170 Main St., Buttonwillow
These are the establishments closed for operating without a valid health permit:
- Taco El Karni, 2760 S. Union Ave. #B, Bakersfield
- Red Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 3351 Panama Lane 350, Bakersfield
- Arco ampm, 6450 White Lane, Bakersfield
- Deli Delicious, 9801 Hageman Road, Bakersfield
- Deli Delicious, 620 Woollomes Ave., Ste. 108, Delano
- Deli Delicious 54, 9000 Ming Ave. O-5, Bakersfield