Twenty-five restaurants closed by Public Health for failing to pay fees, operating without valid health permit

A list of the closed establishments on the Public Health website.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health has shut down 25 restaurants since Monday, most of them for failing to pay fees, the others for operating without a valid health permit, according to the department’s website.

A spokesperson for Public Health was not immediately available to explain what fees the establishments failed to pay.

Following is a list of the establishments closed for failing to pay fees:

Jalisco Meat Market Mcfarland, 287 Browning Road, McFarland

El Sabroso, 128 N. Main St., Buttonwillow

Fair-View Market, 600 Ming Ave., Bakersfield

Jolly Kone, 1212 Highway 46, Wasco

Diaz Natural Products, 908 11th Ave., Delano

Wasco Pizza and Diner, 1120 Highway 46, Wasco

Guadalajara Meat Market, 741 E St., Wasco

Sushilon Sushi Mariscos, 2199 1/2 Edison Highway, Bakersfield

Elixir Cafe & Hookah Lounge, 1110 Calloway Drive, Ste. 500, Bakersfield

Culichi Sushi and Mariscos, 3017 Wilson Road, Bakersfield

Del Taco, 1640 High St., Delano

El Puerto Seafood and Mexican Restaurant, 2105 Edison Highway P-9, Bakersfield

Rosy’s Place, 624 Garces Highway, Delano

Str8 Ball Sports Bar, 509 Ming Ave., Ste. B, Bakersfield

Dollar Store More or Less, 252 Central Ave., Shafter

A-1 Indian Groceries, 2400 Wible Road 5-6, Bakersfield

Los Primos Meat Market, 210 Arvin Ave., Arvin

Lusecita’s Delicias, 21124 Highway 46, Lost Hills

Oxxo, 170 Main St., Buttonwillow

These are the establishments closed for operating without a valid health permit: