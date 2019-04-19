Twenty arrested, roughly 100 grams of meth seized during operation in Ridgecrest area

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) -- Twenty people were arrested and about 100 grams of methamphetamine seized Thursday during a law enforcement operation targeting people on probation or parole in Ridgecrest and the surrounding areas.

Also seized were several meth pipes and hypodermic needles, according to Ridgecrest police. A total of 27 searches were conducted during the operation.