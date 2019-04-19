Twenty arrested, roughly 100 grams of meth seized during operation in Ridgecrest area
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) -- Twenty people were arrested and about 100 grams of methamphetamine seized Thursday during a law enforcement operation targeting people on probation or parole in Ridgecrest and the surrounding areas.
Also seized were several meth pipes and hypodermic needles, according to Ridgecrest police. A total of 27 searches were conducted during the operation.
