TVRPD seeking public’s input on desired recreation project

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District (TVRPD) announced it is pursuing a grant opportunity that will potentially bring a new park and community center to Tehachapi.

According to TVRPD, funds are available through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program. TVRPD said it is seeking input and engagement from the community for desired recreation features and program offerings.

The organization is planning to hold several public meetings at the proposed project site (corner of Tucker Road and Cherry Lane). There are four meetings scheduled:

• 11/4/2020 – 7:30am – Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center (West Park Gym)

• 11/10/2020 – 4:00pm – Corner of Tucker Rd. and Cherry Lane (Project Site)

• 11/16/2020 – 12:00pm – Corner of Tucker Rd. and Cherry Lane (Project Site)

• 12/4/2020 – 3:00pm – Corner of Tucker Rd. and Cherry Lane (Project Site)

