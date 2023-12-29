BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tumbleweeds caused minor traffic delays along southbound Hwy 99 at the I-5 interchange Friday morning south of Bakersfield.

According to the California Highway Patrol, tumbleweeds were slowing down drivers in the #1 and #2 lanes.

Caltrans cameras showed two left lanes slowing as of 11:30 a.m. CHP said patrol units were able to clear some of the tumbleweeds, but will need Caltrans to fully clear the area.

Traffic was moving just before noon with strong winds in the area. Drivers are urged to use caution traveling during the New Year’s holiday weekend.