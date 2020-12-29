Tule River Indian Tribe receives approval to relocate Eagle Mountain Casino

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The Tule River Indian Tribe’s proposed relocation of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville was approved by the Department of Interior earlier this month, the tribe announced.

The fee-to-trust approval as well as the approval of a Tribal State Compact between the state and the tribe will now allow the tribe to move the casino from its current location on the Tule River Indian Reservation to a 40-acre plot of land within the city limits of Porterville.

Although the tribe initially submitted its fee-to-trust application to the Department of Interior in 2016, the tribe said it has spent 20 years preparing for the relocation.

“This decision will allow the Tribe to relocate our existing casino to the city of Porterville so that we may use our limited water supply to provide critical housing to our tribal members and continue to improve the general welfare of our tribal members,” said Tribal Chairman Neil Peyron. “These approvals represent the culmination of decades of hard work and perseverance and we are pleased that the Governor recognized the substantial benefits of the project for the community.”

The tribe will now move forward with constructing the resort on the property, which is expected to create around 400 jobs. An estimated 300 full- and part-time casino operation jobs are also expected.

The proposed project includes a hotel, event center and convention space, sports bar, restaurant, buffet and food court and entertainment lounge.

The tribe said it has entered into inter-governmental agreements with the city and Tulare County to address any impacts of the relocation project and provide funding for various governmental services.

“We look forward to what the future holds for our Tribe and the surrounding community,” Peyron said.