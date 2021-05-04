UPDATE: Missing Pixley man has been found safe

UPDATE (3:06 p.m.): Mariscal has been found safe and returned to his family, officials said.

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating an at-risk man who frequents the Delano area.

Emanuel Franco Mariscal, 28, was last seen Monday around 8 p.m. near his home in the 17900 block of Avenue 88 in Pixley. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white pants and burgundy-colored boots.

Mariscal has Schizophrenia and has been reported missing multiple times in the past, according to police. TCSO says he does not have access to vehicles and will most likely be on foot.

Description:

Age: 28

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 160 lbs.

Has a full beard and shoulder-length black hair

Anyone with information on Mariscal’s whereabouts is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. You can also call their tip line at 559-725-4194 or e-mail them at tcso@tipnow.com.