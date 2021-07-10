Tulare County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to locate missing girls believed to be in Bakersfield area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate two missing girls who may be in the Bakersfield area.

Officials said they are looking for Brianna Calderon, 14, and Destiny Calderon, 17. They say the girls ran away from a home in Poplar between 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Brianna Calderon, 14 / Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Destiny Calderon, 17 / Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Family described Brianna as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and wearing a dark blue shirt with the name “Gonzalez” on the back. Destiny is described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and wearing a black T-shirt with a white “misfits” logo on it.

Anyone with information is on their whereabout is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or the Tulare County Sheriff TipNow line at 559-725-4194, or by email at tcso@tipnow.com.