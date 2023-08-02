TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has rescinded river restrictions for Tulare County’s portions of the Kern River as water flows slow in waterways.

The restrictions included the Kings River, Kaweah River, St. John’s River, Tule River and Kern River. Tulare County warns that rivers are still dangerous, and people need to use caution.

People familiar with the rivers will notice different water patterns compared to years past due to erosion, fallen trees and extra debris.

The Tule River is currently inaccessible due to a road closure at Highway 190 and Rio Vista Drive, in Springville, because of road construction.

Visitors are highly encouraged to use good judgement when entering the water, which is about 60 degrees.