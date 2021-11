DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday near Road 136 and Road 12.

On the scene, they found two men had been shot.

Violent Crime Detectives are on scene investigating.

Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.