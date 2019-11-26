Tuesday’s forecast with Alissa Carlson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is starting up its Holiday Grease Collection event next month to help discourage residents from disposing of grease and cooking oil down their drains.

The city will be collecting grease and used cooking oil from Dec. 2 through Jan. 10 at two locations: City Wastewater Treatment Plant 3, 6901 McCutchen Rd., and the North of the River Sanitation District Main Office, 204 Universe Ave.