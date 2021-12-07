Tuesday the last day to pre-order for the 8th annual Holiday Cinnamon Roll Sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News is teaming up with the Volunteer Center of Kern County to host the eighth annual Holiday Cinnamon Roll Sale Thursday, Dec. 16.

Tuesday is the last day to pre-order cinnamon rolls.

The sale will begin at 7 a.m. on the corner of 14th street and Eye Street between H Street and Chester Street and will continue until they are sold out.

The pickup is drive-thru only.

One dozen costs $10. Those who order at least five dozen cinnamon rolls will get free delivery to business addresses.

To pre-order, contact the Volunteer Center at 661-395-9787 or volunteercenterkc@yahoo.com.