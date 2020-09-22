BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is National Voter Registration Day.

This year all registered voters in Kern County will be mailed a ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Poll sites will be still available for voters choosing to vote in person on election day. The county will begin to mail ballots to all registered voters on Oct. 5th. Voted ballots can be mailed back (no postage necessary) or dropped off in person at an election office or poll site, according to the Kern County Elections website.

National Voter Registration Day can also serve as a reminder to update your information if you are already registered but you’ve recently moved or changed party affiliations.

To register to vote online, visit registertovote.ca.gov. You can also call the Kern County Elections office at (661) 868-3590 to request a registration form by mail. For more local voting information, visit kernvote.com.

Check your registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

California’s voter registration deadline for the November election is Monday, Oct. 19.