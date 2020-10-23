Tuesday is final day voters can request a mail-in ballot be sent to them

A person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. on August 18, 2020. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data covering the beginning of October show nearly all of the agency’s delivery regions missing agency targets of having more than having more than 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday marks the last day voters who have not received a mail-in ballot can request one to be sent to them. From then on, mail-in ballots can only be requested in person at the election office or a satellite office.

Those concerned a mail-in ballot may not reach them in time for the election can use the Remote Accessible Vote By Mail system here, said a release from the Kern County Elections Office. The system will electronically send voters a ballot.

For those who haven’t yet registered to vote, conditional voter registration is available at the election office, satellite offices or any poll site on Election Day.

Satellite election offices are open noon to 6 p.m. on the following dates at the listed Kern County Library branches:

Oct. 27 — Kern River Valley

Oct. 28 — Rosamond

Oct. 29 — Delano

Oct. 30 — Ridgecrest

Elections Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Oct. 26-29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only; Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 661-868-3590.