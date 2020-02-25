Tuesday is deadline to request vote by mail ballot in Kern County to vote in March primary

Today is the last day to request a vote by mail ballot to vote in the March 3 primary.

The Kern County Elections Office says you can request a vote by mail ballot several ways:

You can apply over the phone by calling 661-868-3590, or you can download, print and fill out this form and return it to the Elections Office. You can fax it to 661-868-3723 or drop it off at the Elections Office by 5 p.m.

The Elections Office is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.

This application also allows you to become a permanent vote by mail voter and to request a ballot for the presidential primary if you are registered as “No party preference.”

On Monday, the Kern County Election’s Office said over 50,000 ballots have already been received from people voting by mail.

Once you’ve filled out your ballot, you can mail them back to the Elections Office or you can drop off your ballot in-person.

The county is holding curbside drop-offs at the County Administrative Building at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and N Street on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.