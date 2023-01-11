BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An award show next week will highlight and honor local Hispanic “heroes” for their contributions to the community.

Lotus Bakersfield Corp. will be holding its first annual “Tu Voz, Tu Héroe” awards dinner with the aim of recognizing local Hispanic citizens for their leadership throughout the community.

The award show will honor 23 local Hispanic community leaders and professionals who go above and beyond to put together programs that ensure safety, education, wellness and other avenues of hope for the Latinx population of Kern County, according to a press release.

The “Tu Voz, Tu Héroe” awards dinner will take place on Jan. 19 at The Westchester located at 2801 F St.

For information on honorees or tickets contact SRG Promotions Assistant Jenny Arreola at jenny@lotusbakersfield.com or SRG Promotions Coordinator Sylvia Picazo at 661-376-3393.