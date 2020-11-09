TSA provides tips ahead of Thanksgiving travel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those planning to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday are asked to follow several steps to ensure their boarding process goes smoothly.

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding those who haven’t flown in months to bring a mask and to enroll in TSA PreCheck, which will save the hassle of removing shoes, belts, lightweight jackets and electronics when going through screening. Learn what foods can be brought onboard beforehand. Cakes, pies and casseroles can travel in carry-on luggage, while cranberry sauce, gravy and other items that can be poured or spread should be packed in a checked bag.

Download the myTSA app as a source for last-minute travel questions, and follow TSA on Twitter for more traveling tips, the agency recommends.