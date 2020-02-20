Truxun Avenue, Westside Parkway ramp closures planned for next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures have been scheduled for eastbound Truxtun Avenue next week.

The closures are planned for Truxtun between Commercial Way and Empire Drive from Monday through Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The nighttime closures also include the eastbound Westside Parkway off-ramp.

Eastbound traffic on Truxtun Avenue and on the Westside Parkway will need to detour at Mohawk Street and use either Rosedale Highway or California Avenue while work is underway.

Westbound Truxtun Avenue and the westbound on-ramp to the Westside Parkway are expected to remain open while work is underway. All lanes and the off-ramp are expected to re-open in time for the morning commute.