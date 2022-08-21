BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed.

Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now in 2022, the lake is almost completely gone.

“I drive by this lake, which is normally beautiful every day and I’ve just been observing the wildlife suffering and I thought to myself this just isn’t right. It’s a crime against nature,” Susan McCoy a concerned local said.

The wildlife is suffering from this drought too. The cranes looking for food through the cracked earth where a portion of the lake used to be. You can even see dead fish piled up and scattered across the area. The smell is strong and foul.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” McCoy said. “As you can see there’s many fish who have already died. They are already laying around stinking up the air.”

The concern now is directed towards more than 50 turtles in what’s left of the lake. Some have tried leaving their home but have not been able to safely cross Truxtun Avenue.

“There’s a lot of turtles living in this like and I’m worried they are going to die,” McCoy said. “This is one of our most beautiful recourses in Bakersfield as far as I’m concerned, and we cannot enjoy it. I feel like Bakersfield can do better than this.”

McCoy hopes county and city officials will do something to help the remaining wildlife.