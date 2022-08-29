BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Truxtun Lake has been disappearing more and more because of California’s mega drought. As of this Monday, it’s now completely empty including the dead wildlife left behind.



Truxtun Lake has been cleared out. Not only of its water but also of its rotting, dead fish.

Just a week ago the lake had just a little water. Plus, dead fish all over the area but that’s no more.

“There are no more dead fish in the lake,” Ken Weir the Bakersfield Vice Mayor and ward three councilmember said. “We hired an environmentalist to be out there and take care of the wildlife and to mediate any problems that might occur.”

That plan doesn’t include help for the little turtles. These are pet store turtles abandoned in the area and now they’re going to die.

“The turtles? The turtle don’t belong there,” Weir said. “They are not indigenous to the area and we have been advised just to leave them where they are and leave them alone.”

That isn’t the only issue. The smell in the lake is still there and has been terrorizing patients at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center (CBCC) across the street for more than a week.

“This horrid horrid smell of rotting fish,” Adriana Coleman the marketing manager for the CBCC said. “For our chemo patients it’s been awful for them.”

“Those that are actively undergoing treatment have side effects from the chemo therapy related to nausea and vomiting,” Dr. Ravi Patel the medical director for the CBCC said. “This situation with the lake with many of the wildlife dying in it, with the stench and the smell. The wind blows it in our direction and we have very little control.”

Dr. Ravi Patel said at least something is being done about the lake but hopes more can be done about the ongoing smell.

“We are happy that the situation is being corrected,” Patel said. “They are trying to work hard at it but it still leaves an inconvenience to the patients.”

Concerned community members are upset the lake won’t be filled for a long time.

“Unless we get more water it’s dependent on that and it’ll be this way until there is more water,” Weir said.