Truxtun Avenue, Westside Parkway nighttime closures starts Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures will be taking over Truxtun Avenue once again, starting Thursday.

Plus, an around-the-clock closure for the weekend is expected.

Thursday night’s closure will require removing the remaining falsework from the new bridge crossing, closure will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The weekend closure is expected to begin Friday at 9 p.m. and continue through Monday at 5 a.m.

The closures will affect both directions of travel between the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp and Commercial Way.

The eastbound off-ramp will be closed.