BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A temporary detour will be in place tonight for the westbound lanes of Truxtun Avenue between Pine and Myrtle streets, according to a city news release.

Traffic will be detoured north onto Pine Street to westbound 18th Street from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The detour will allow crews to complete “an unforeseen repair of a water service line in the area,” the release said.

Motorists are advised to use caution and allow extra travel time or take an alternate route.