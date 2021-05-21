Part of Truxtun Avenue to be partially closed for BPD procession for fallen K-9 Jango

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorists may need to allow for extra time heading through downtown Bakersfield this morning.

At 8:45 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a vehicle procession for fallen K-9 Jango ahead of a memorial service at 10 a.m. The department says the outermost lane of Truxtun Avenue will be closed to allow for the procession.

The procession will make its way from the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters to the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center.

