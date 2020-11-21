Truxtun Avenue/F Street intersection closed today for reconstruction project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The city of Bakersfield began work on the reconstruction of the Truxtun Avenue/F Street intersection this morning.

The area will be closed until 7 p.m. During the first phase of work, traffic heading south on F Street will be detoured at 17th Street while northbound traffic will be detoured at 16th Street.

During the second phase, the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and F Street will be reduced to right turns only. These changes are expected to result in traffic delays. Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time while driving in the area or use alternate routes.