‘Trunk-or-Treat’ at The Lavender Garden

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) –Get the costumes, pack the kids in the car and head out to The Lavender Garden for a Trunk-or-Treat car show and pop-up market filled with fun for the whole family.

The event will have a pumpkin patch, face painting, train rides, car show, trunk-or-treating, pop-up style shopping, and a costume contest.

Trunk-or-treat style candy giveaways will be provided by the car show entrants and the local vendors.

The costume contest is open for multiple age groups and prizes for the winners. The local car clubs will be there to display their classic cars and hold a contest for the best decorated car.

There will also be local food and drink vendors with outdoor seating available at the event.

Tickets are on sale now at The Lavender Garden website and will be available at the door.

The event will be on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Lavender Garden located at 14014 CA-46 in Lost Hills.

For more information you can visit their website or call at (661) 240-5352.