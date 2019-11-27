Trump tweets photo of his head on body of Rocky Balboa

(KGET) — Is he suggesting he’s a fighter? That he’s an underdog with courage and determination? That he has what it takes to go the distance?

It’s unclear what message President Donald Trump was sending Wednesday morning when he tweeted out a photo of his head placed on the body of fictional fighter Rocky Balboa.

But the image of the commander-in-chief’s face on Sylvester Stallone’s muscular physique garnered plenty of attention, with more than 70,000 comments and 91,000 shares as of noon.

Does he have the eye of the tiger? Decide for yourself.