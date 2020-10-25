Trump train stops in Bakersfield at Aera Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hundreds of people have driven into Aera Park to show their support for President Donald Trump. This long train of cars started in Fresno and came to Bakersfield to rally more Trump supporters. Every car drove in decorated with trump flags and window paint.

“I think president Donald Trump is going to win California, all these polls are wrong they think they’re gonna win and all that, but Trump’s going to win by a landslide, big landslide,” said Trump supporter John Bennett.

Each person there had the same goal – to support the reelection of president trump.

“I’m here because this looks like a real way to show how I feel,” said Trump supporter Gail Schweikart. “Everybody here is in one accord. We support Mr. Trump and the things he says are important, we believe.”

“He says what he thinks, and he does what he says he’s going to do,” said Trump supporter Betsy Maring. “I dont remember a president ever sticking to his campaign promises like this one does.”

The cars lined along Jewetta Avenue and slowly packed into the parking lot behind Aera Park. Many got out of their cars, played music, and hung out before the rest of the train arrived. After about an hour – the group surrounded three large military vehicles parked on the sidewalk. A girl stood on top of one of them to sing the national anthem.

While wrapping up the rally – one speaker took the mic and encouraged drivers to run the lights. There were later reports that several drivers ran red lights along Rosedale Highway. The train will end in Visalia on private property where it will convert into an all-day rally.