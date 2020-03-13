Breaking News
Trump to declare national emergency to combat coronavirus

by: NBC News

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency Friday to allow more direct relief to Americans affect by the coronavirus, two administration officials told NBC News.

The move could help open up tens of billions of dollars to help fight the rapidly spreading pandemic.

Trump announced earlier in the day that he will hold a press conference Friday afternoon about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!” Trump tweeted.

