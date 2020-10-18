Trump supporters rally at Emerald Cove Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large group gathered at Emerald Cove Park to show their support for President Donald Trump in Northwest Bakersfield.

The event included a march Saturday afternoon and vendors sold Trump merchandise. The group also echoed their calls to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Patriots of Kern County organized the event which included several speakers including radio personality Bryan Colebrook.

“We reject all forms of racism. We hate racism, including racism against white people and discrimination against Christians,” he said. “We are proud Americans first and foremost. We thank God each and every day for President Donald J. Trump.”