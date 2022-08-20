BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local group of Republicans in Bakersfield organized a car rally in support of former President Donald Trump.

You might have seen the group of Trump supporters driving around northwest Bakersfield Saturday morning. About a dozen people showed up to give their support.

All of their cars equipped with flags and slogans either giving support towards the former president or attacking President Joe Biden.

“Knowing what’s going on in the world right now,” Greg Harris, the organizer for Saturday’s rally said. “I think Trump and Bakersfield needs our support and we’re all going to rally around him.”

Most of the vehicles were big trucks and there was a Corvette too. They drove around the northwest area of Bakersfield and met at Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler off Rosedale Highway.

“Well, I want to come out and have fun, support the United States. Show my support for Trump. I think he was a great president,” Scott Faulkenberry, an attendee at the rally said.

All of the supporters had the same mission statement. They love Trump, even still with recent news regarding the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Their message to the community: Go vote.

“You guys need to get out and vote for the right people. Go Republican,” Harris said.