BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man was arrested on Sunday for possessing an unregistered firearm after shots were fired at Yokuts Park.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 6:49 p.m., officers were sent to the park, located at 4200 Empire Drive, after receiving a report of a shooting there. When they arrived, the officers found around 30 bullet casings but no victims of gunfire.