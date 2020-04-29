Trump announces nominee for federal judge in the Eastern District of California

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald Trump has announced a judicial nominee for U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of California, which hears federal cases for areas including Kern County.

In a release Wednesday, Trump nominated Dirk B. Paloutzian, a shareholder at Baker Manock & Jensen, P.C. in Fresno, where his practice focuses on commercial and agribusiness litigation.

Before joining the firm in 2002, the release says, Paloutzian served as a deputy district attorney for the County of Fresno and was previously in private practice at McCormick Barstow, LLP. He earned his B.A., with distinction in general scholarship, from the University of California, Berkeley, and his J.D. from the University of California Davis School of Law.