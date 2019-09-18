Trump announces he’s revoking California’s authority to set auto mileage standards

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he’s revoking California’s authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said his action would result in less expensive, safer cars, the AP reported, and said Americans would purchase more new cars resulting in cleaner air with older models off the road.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, among others, said they will take legal action to prevent the revocation.

“It’s not clear yet what the Trump administration will propose as its final fuel-efficiency rules, but in the past it has favored freezing Obama-era mileage standards at 2021 levels,” the AP reported. “Under the Obama administration requirements, the fleet of new vehicles would have to average 30 mpg in real-world driving by 2021, rising to 36 mpg in 2025. Currently the standard is 26 mpg.”

Trump’s announcement holds special resonance for the Central Valley, which contains some of the most polluted air in the country.

The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” 2019 report listed Visalia, Bakersfield and Fresno-Madera-Hanford as the second, third and fourth most polluted cities in the U.S. by ozone. Although they are separate cities, Fresno, Madera and Hanford are included as one area in the rankings.

Fresno-Madera-Hanford is first, Bakersfield second and Visalia fourth in year-round particle pollution, the report says, and Bakersfield is first, Fresno-Madera-Hanford second and Visalia 12th in short-term particle pollution.