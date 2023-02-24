SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) – Truckers are a fraternity and when one of their own, especially one as well loved and respected as Jerry McCaslin passes – expect more than a few ball caps at the service.

It was Friday in Shafter, where 300 mourners – and more than two dozen big-rig trucks – converged on a small rural church to say goodbye to McCaslin, a third-generation trucker whose life was all about faith, family, trucks, sugar beets, fishing, renovated hot rods and NASCAR.

Truckers from as far away as Stockton came to say goodbye at the church, then participate in a memorial convoy to the windy, wet Shafter cemetery to lay him to rest.

Richard Stallman was McCaslin’s close friend and right-hand man. The two were a trucking team from their teen years.

“We did it together,” Stallman said. “It was beautiful. … You couldn’t beat him. He loved everybody.”

Stallman says he now has his marching orders.

“I’m going to keep it going. We’re not gonna stop. We can’t,” he said.

Is that what McCaslin would tell Stallman to do?

“That’s what he told me,” Stallman said. “He said, ‘Something happens, you keep it going, Rick.’”

The family business was founded in 1957 and Jerry McCaslin took over for his father Billy in 1989. He died unexpectedly Febr. 11 at age 63, just five weeks after his mother’s death.

Family members said Jerry McCaslin’s cause of death has not been determined.

Jerry McCaslin was a big fan of Oildale-bred NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and he saw NASCAR as a kind of parable. His younger brother Garry once admitted he didn’t really understand NASCAR rules, so Jerry laid it out for him.

“He said, ‘Well most people don’t!’ Most people don’t understand it,’” Garry McCaslin said.

“You don’t have to be first to be the winner. You just have to finish your race, finish your course, and when you get to the end of your season, if you’ve got enough points, you’re the winner. And I correlate that to life…

“Just do what you can do and when you get to the end of your season of life, if you’ve got enough points you’re the winner. Jerry’s got enough points, he had faith in God and he stepped out of this world into the next.”