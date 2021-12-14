Truck jackknife closes westbound Hwy 58 in Tehachapi, expect heavy traffic

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans reported they are responding to a call of a jackknifed big rig on westbound State Route 58 near the junction of Highway 202.

ATTN DRIVERS: @Caltrans9 is responding to a call of a jackknifed big rig on westbound State Route 58 near the junction of State Route 202 (Tucker Road) near @CityofTehachapi. Reports are that it is blocking both westbound lanes.



We will update this post once we have more info.

Both westbound lanes are currently closed from the junction of Highway 202 to the junction of Highway 14.

Eastbound lanes remain open.

Avoid the area if possible.

Caltrans crews said they are working to reopen the westbound lanes but do not have an estimated time of opening.