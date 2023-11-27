BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All traffic lanes of southbound I-5 are open after a Dodge pick-up truck went up in flames temporarily shutting down three of four lanes Monday morning, according to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The full-sized truck hauling two vehicles caught fire and smoke affected visibility on the roadway. CHP officers temporarily shut down three of the four southbound traffic lanes and reopened three lanes at 9:09 a.m., just north of Fort Tejon Road.

All lanes of southbound I-5 have since opened.