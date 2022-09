BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Friday morning causing traffic delays.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi-truck caught fire just after 6 a.m. and came to a stop in the number two lane of northbound Highway 99 just south of White Lane halting traffic.

Emergency crews and CHP deputies are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information is made available.